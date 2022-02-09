Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Sandeep Gupta

Sandeep Gupta, CIPM, CFA is the Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at BHIVE, prior to which he headed MB Invest at Magicbricks and has also founded a block-chain tech startup. Sandeep has diverse experience across real estate functions including investments, divestments, business development, sales & marketing, operations and strategy. In his corporate career spanning two decades, he has worked with Britannia Industries, Bombay Burmah, New Chennai Township, Cinépolis & GMR. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Delhi University and post graduate in management from IIM Ahmedabad.
  • 9th Feb 2022
    Commercial real estate investing: Taking the fast lane towards wealth creation through technology
    Real Estate
  • 7th Sep 2021
    How to predict real estate prices with a pizza slice
    Real Estate