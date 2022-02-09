Sandeep Gupta, CIPM, CFA is the Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at BHIVE, prior to which he headed MB Invest at Magicbricks and has also founded a block-chain tech startup. Sandeep has diverse experience across real estate functions including investments, divestments, business development, sales & marketing, operations and strategy. In his corporate career spanning two decades, he has worked with Britannia Industries, Bombay Burmah, New Chennai Township, Cinépolis & GMR. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Delhi University and post graduate in management from IIM Ahmedabad.