Sandeep Kumar Tyagi, Co-Founder, COO, Ukhi India. Tyagi boasts over three decades of extensive experience in the polymer and chemical industry. In his capacity as General Manager, he has successfully established packaging lines for a billion-dollar company and two multimillion-dollar enterprises, resulting in an annual sales turnover of $250 million. His expertise spans across manufacturing, chemical and polymer research, as well as B2B marketing and distribution