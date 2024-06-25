Sandeep Murthy
Sandeep Murthy is partner and managing director of Lightbox, a Mumbai based venture capital firm that invests in early stage technology-led consumer focused ventures. Prior to Lightbox, he steered Silicon Valley based venture capital firm Sherpalo Ventures’ India investments in iconic companies such as Info Edge and InMobi. He also played a central role in scaling online travel platform Cleartrip, a Sherpalo portfolio company, as its CEO for three years. His early experiences, which included founding and selling a digital music management startup to Sony Music, became the foundation for Lightbox’s hands-on, deep engagement investment philosophy.