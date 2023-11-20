Sandeep Bansal is the chief business officer at Falcon Autotech, an intra-logistics automation company providing 3D robotics, sortation systems, dimensions and weighing systems. Bansal is responsible for defining Falcon's growth and expansion strategy and vision for the future. He leads the global sales and client relationship, marketing and solution teams. Before joining Falcon, Bansal served as the vice president of marketing and global initiatives at IGT Solutions. He has also held various positions at Oracle, SAP, GLG and Sapient.