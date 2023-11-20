Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Sandeep Bansal

Sandeep Bansal is the chief business officer at Falcon Autotech, an intra-logistics automation company providing 3D robotics, sortation systems, dimensions and weighing systems. Bansal is responsible for defining Falcon's growth and expansion strategy and vision for the future. He leads the global sales and client relationship, marketing and solution teams. Before joining Falcon, Bansal served as the vice president of marketing and global initiatives at IGT Solutions. He has also held various positions at Oracle, SAP, GLG and Sapient.
  • 20th Nov 2023
    Navigating the digital revolution in intra-logistics
    Opinion