Sandeep Indurkar is a highly accomplished digital transformation expert, known for his exceptional contributions to the banking industry. With over 17 years of experience in digital channels and payment space, Sandeep has worked across various roles in ICICI Bank, one of India's leading banks. He is currently responsible for driving the digital transformation agenda at ICICI Bank, helping the bank stay ahead of the curve in the fast-evolving digital landscape. He leads large cross functional teams, represents the bank at various industry forums, and the regulator. Sandeep is an expert in digital banking, digital payments, and mobile banking, and has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative digital solutions to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiencies. His extensive knowledge and expertise have earned him a reputation as a thought leader in the digital banking space, and he is highly regarded by his peers and colleagues in the industry. Prior to ICICI Bank, Sandeep worked in the area of accounting across companies ranging from manufacturing to pharmaceuticals for a period of about 7 years.