Sandeep Lodha is the CEO India’s Largest Wedding Company, Weddingz.in (acquired by OYO Hotels & Homes in 2018) An IIT graduate, Sandeep Lodha possesses a wealth of over 13 years of experience in the consumer products and retail space and has been associated with leading names like Bain and Co, Intel and Walt Disney among others. He has pursued his MBA from The Wharton School in 2006 and B Tech from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. After his stint as Principal at Bain & Co. for seven years overlooking the Retail & Consumer division which included Business strategy for multiple CPG/FMCG clients, he moved to The Walt Disney Company as an Executive Director and Head of Licensing Business, Disney Consumer Products for the next two years. In 2014, while attending a cousin’s wedding, Sandeep sensed the market gap of organizing a wedding with gazillion requirements and realized that the struggle remained similar even after 15 years of his own marriage. That’s when he took the entrepreneurial plunge and founded Weddingz.in.
  • 22nd Oct 2020
    Keys to maintain organisational efficiency and effectiveness amidst a crisis
    Opinion