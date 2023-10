Mr. Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder and COO of Mark Cuban-backed Polygon, one of the most prominent connectors for ETH blockchains to have emerged from Asia. Sandeep Nailwal, is an Indian entrepreneur, software developer and co-founder of one of the hottest protocols in the world of DeFi, Polygon. Sandeep is a long time developer who’s been dabbling in the space since way back in his college days. He is one of the leading voices in the space of Crypto and blockchain.