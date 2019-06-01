Sandeep is the Chief Executive Officer at Prione where he is currently responsible for all business functions. Prior to joining Prione, Sandeep has had stints with Cognizant and Amazon. He is passionate about empowering entrepreneurs and businesses in India, especially SMBs and MSMEs to experience multi-fold growth in the growing e-commerce space. Sandeep’s vision is to make Prione India’s most trusted partner in the online marketplace by enabling a million small and medium businesses sell online. He obtains an MBA from INSEAD, France and a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Sandeep is a car and bike enthusiast and sports aficionado – closely following Cricket, Lawn Tennis and Formula One.