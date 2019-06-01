EDITIONS
Sandhya Hegde
Sandhya Hegde is a General Partner at Khosla Impact Fund, an emerging market investor who backs transformative tech companies with social relevance across India, Africa and US. She is based in Silicon Valley.
Who's the best seed money in India?
by Sandhya Hegde
3rd Mar 2015
Startup Advice
CEOs: are you using the right metric to run your business?
by Sandhya Hegde
30th Aug 2013
Opinion
As a female entrepreneur how do you pitch a room full of male VCs effectively?
by Sandhya Hegde
19th Aug 2013
Business Ideas/Plan
Somebody please ask my customer to behave - with Eric Ries, The Lean Startup
Eric Ries, Author, The Lean Startup - #2 on the New York Times Bestseller. Eric addressing Stanford's entrepreneurs questions at Palo Alto.
by Sandhya Hegde
7th Dec 2011
Social & Green News
Dialysis: Opportunity In Indian Healthcare Sector? And Kent Thiry
Entrepreneurs in the Indian healthcare sector often lament the lack of paying power amongst those who need health services the most. Kent pointed out that market forces determine healthcare in India.
by Sandhya Hegde
30th Nov 2011
Mobile
iOS or Android? And Accessible Systems
iOS or Android? Most aspiring application developers I meet have one question on top of their Q&A lists - iOS or Android? Steve Marks, a Stanford graduate who built the simple, elegant Shotgun app, claims that the key question is who are you selling to?
by Sandhya Hegde
23rd Nov 2011
