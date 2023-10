Sandiip Kapur is a Delhi – based entrepreneur, and he runs Promodome Communications, an advertising agency with a track record of nearly two decades. The agency handles several of India’s top brands across private and public sectors, and has won several awards and accolades for its work. He has produced three Bollywood feature films under his banner, Promodome Motion Pictures. His cinematic journey began with Jugaad starring Manoj Bajpayee.