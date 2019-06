Sandipan Chattopadadhyay is the CEO and co-founder of Xelpmoc Design and Tech. He was among the team who built Tata’s first website, Tata.com. He co-founded MoneyControl and worked on (building) digital platforms for Unilever, Hyundai, IndiaInfoline, and others, before heading technology for Justdial. An alumnus of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and IIM Calcutta, Sandipan loves mathematics and simplicity in life more than anything.