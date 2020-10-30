Sandipan is the Co-Founder and CEO of HungerBox. India’s leading Institutional FoodTech company catering to the B2B2C segment. In a prolific career spanning more than 14 years, Sandipan has played an instrumental role at multiple organizations by leading, promoting and executing new ideas. A serial entrepreneur, he boasts of an extensive track record of building new businesses from scratch. He is a pioneer of in India's online food ordering space co-founding the country’s first online food ordering portal – Hungryzone.com in 2009. Hungryzone.com was later acquired by JustEat Inc and then eventually by FoodPanda (Rocket Internet) in Dec 2014. Before JustEat.in’s acquisition by FoodPanda, Sandipan was responsible for spearheading the entire marketing strategy for the company, which went on to become one of India’s most successful e-commerce businesses. As part of the company’s management team, he was also tasked with overseeing all marketing channels and establishing the B2B segment of JustEat India’s business. Prior to his association with Hungryzone.com, Sandipan has also worked with Yahoo India and Wipro Technologies. An MBA degree holder from XIME Bangalore, the seasoned professional is creative, expressive and influential in his personal life. Realising the scope for disruption and improvement in corporate F&B operations, Sandipan co-founded HungerBox in 2016, along with Uttam Kumar. With the company, they introduced a powerful, ‘asset-light’, tech-driven offering to the domain. Additionally, understanding that every operational setup has varying pain points, they ensured that it had the ability to scale in-step with the requirements of each client.Today, HungerBox clocks in more than 6,00,000 orders per day across 550+ digital cafeterias that the company now manages for 126 corporates in 24 cities. In the near future, he has set his eyes on expanding HungerBox's presence into the global market.