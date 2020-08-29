Sandip Borkar brings over two decades of international and inter-sectoral experience to TRU Realty Pvt Ltd as its Enterprise Digital Transformation Leader. He is a SAP and ERP expert and consultant and has led diverse projects throughout his illustrious career. Sandip specialises in initiating companies on the digital transformation journey and provides them support in sustaining this journey and being digitally prepared to deal with upcoming changes and challenges. The versatility of his work is reflected through the various companies he has led projects for – Infosys, iGate, Ecolab, Fujfilm, Eastman Kodak and Brinton’s Carpet. Sandip is a professional of international stature, having worked in countries beyond India such as the UK, USA, China, and Hong Kong. Sandip graduated from Mumbai’s VJTI with a BTech. He then obtained a Management Certificate from the Kidderminster College, Worcestershire, UK, before going on to the prestigious North Carolina State University for postgraduation in Computer Engineering.