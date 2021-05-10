Mr. Sangeet Kumar, is the CEO & Co-Founder, Addverb Technologies Private Limited. He is a seasoned professional and an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur brings 2 decades of experience of process automation and material handling automation. He has extensive experience in Robotics, high-speed packing machines, Automated Storage and Retrieval System, warehouse design and engineering etc. Prior to founding Addverb Technologies, he had more than a decade long stint with Asian Paints where he played a pivotal role in setting up India’s most automated factories and warehouses with state-of-the-art robotics and automation systems.In the initial years of his stint with Asian Paints, he successfully designed and commissioned two of the most automated paint factories in the world at Chennai & Rohtak. Subsequently, he became the youngest factory manager at the age of 29, where he was instrumental in setting up unique practices in operational excellence and people management. He successfully led two brownfield expansion projects in less than 5 years. In his last stint as Factory Manager for Chennai plant, he resolved a long-standing dispute with the workers union by signing a mutually beneficial long-term settlement and turned around the plant on all operational parameters and ensured harmonious Industrial relations. A globetrotter, voracious reader, and a passionate engineer, he loves spending time with his family, when he is not at work. A self-acclaimed sports enthusiast, he is an avid (cricketer) and has represented the team of GAILwhich keeps him fit and energetic in life.