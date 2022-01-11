Sanil Sachar is an entrepreneur, national best-selling author, angel investor, columnist, co-owner of global sports brand, Trusox, motivational speaker and leadership coach based in New Delhi. An internationally acclaimed and national best-selling author with three books, Sanil is one of the few writers in the country to have published over 125 poems, 25 short stories, 2 scripts and a novel, while being recognized for his work in all forms of literature. He is a key mentor to upcoming writers, having already published one and on the road to introducing several more in the coming years. Sanil invests in ventures which showcase sustenance, with a product and service catering to a suitable need.