Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Sanil Sachar

Sanil Sachar is an entrepreneur, national best-selling author, angel investor, columnist, co-owner of global sports brand, Trusox, motivational speaker and leadership coach based in New Delhi. An internationally acclaimed and national best-selling author with three books, Sanil is one of the few writers in the country to have published over 125 poems, 25 short stories, 2 scripts and a novel, while being recognized for his work in all forms of literature. He is a key mentor to upcoming writers, having already published one and on the road to introducing several more in the coming years. Sanil invests in ventures which showcase sustenance, with a product and service catering to a suitable need.
  • 11th Jan 2022
    Why co-acceleration is the need of the hour for Indian startups
    Opinion
  • 10th Sep 2020
    Strategies to focus on while building ventures
    Opinion
  • 12th Apr 2020
    What Covid-19 lockdown has taught Indian Startups
    Opinion