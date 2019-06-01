EDITIONS
Login
Sanjana Ray
Writer at Yourstory. Calcutta Girl in the Maximum City searching for fish-fry. Can ramble on history, food and psychological thrillers.
Visually-impaired Microsoft employee creates app that can helps the blind ‘see’
Technology coupled with the Internet of Things is a wonderfu
by Sanjana Ray
Share on
24th May 2016
· 2 min read
Why it isn’t easy to be thrown into the rat race
When I was a child all I wanted to do was grow up and become
by Sanjana Ray
Share on
24th May 2016
· 3 min read