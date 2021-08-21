Sanjana Shah is an art curator and consultant, and has taken over her family’s Tao Art Gallery in Mumbai. Over the past 20 years, the gallery has become an established cultural hub of Indian art. She also works part-time at her real-estate company Group Satellite, overseeing show flat interiors. Sanjana has finished a course at Christies London (Human Creativity Across Time & Space), and two at Sotheby’s (Foundations in Contemporary Art; Introduction to Curating). She is also the India Ambassador of Arte Laguna Prize 2020-21.