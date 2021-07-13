Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New India
SMB Story
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
The Captable
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Creators Story
AutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
Companies
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
Events
All Events
TechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Download YourStory App :
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS Gulf
Login
Sanjay Dangi
Designation- Director – Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd. & Investor
13th Jul 2021
How Indian SMEs can build an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the post-COVID-19 world
Expert Opinion
Remove