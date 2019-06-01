As the chief mentor for Avantika University, Dr Sanjay Dhande drives the academic vision for the forthcoming initiative from MIT Pune. Former Director of IIT Kanpur, Dr Dhande is an innovative technologist, an acclaimed academician, an eminent researcher, a visionary institution builder and an able administrator, whose contributions are acknowledged not only in India but also in many other countries. Under his captainship, IIT Kanpur got recognized as a technical institution of excellence for providing an international level education and research in Science & Technology.