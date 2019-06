Sanjay Gaggar is Founder Partner of IxCFO Services P.Ltd. IxCFO is provider of shared (part-time basis) CFO services to SME business owners based on concept of sharing cost, time, knowledge and skill by providing experienced financial controllers/CFO’s. At present, IxCFO is consisting of 7 member CFO team spread across Metro cities & Tier-2 cities in India with 15+ clients under its fold with clearly defined services under three verticals called Tx,Fx & Ix.