Sanjay Mehta is a Venture Investor. He runs family office investments through proprietary fund called Mehta Ventures. Mehta Ventures is designed as an independent, privately-owned boutique family office, which provides comprehensive startup, estate and crypto co-investment opportunities to trusted network of HNI families globally. He has investments in over 100+ startups. He is a technology evangelist and serial entrepreneur. He has been featured as Super Angel Investor, Forbes India List of Investors, 2017 Investor of the Year by LetsVenture.