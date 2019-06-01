EDITIONS
Sanjay Mehta
Sanjay Mehta is a Venture Investor. He runs family office investments through proprietary fund called Mehta Ventures. Mehta Ventures is designed as an independent, privately-owned boutique family office, which provides comprehensive startup, estate and crypto co-investment opportunities to trusted network of HNI families globally. He has investments in over 100+ startups. He is a technology evangelist and serial entrepreneur. He has been featured as Super Angel Investor, Forbes India List of Investors, 2017 Investor of the Year by LetsVenture.
Opinion

An investor's take: are startups a good investment?

by Sanjay Mehta
11th Apr 2019 · 5 min read
Opinion

In glory of my investment thesis

by Sanjay Mehta
5th Oct 2016 · 3 min read
Startup Advice

[Friday Learning] Eleven shades of an entrepreneur

by Sanjay Mehta
13th Sep 2013 · 5 min read
Startup Advice

[Friday Learning] Creative discipline - A responsible entrepreneur is a doer

by Sanjay Mehta
7th Sep 2013 · 6 min read
Startup Advice

[Friday Learning] Manage, Engage & Leverage Customers

by Sanjay Mehta
30th Aug 2013 · 4 min read
Startup Advice

[Friday Learning] Paint your vision when pitching your story

by Sanjay Mehta
23rd Aug 2013 · 5 min read