Sanjay Modi is Managing Director for India, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong at Monster.com. Over the years, Sanjay has been able to establish a high ground for Monster vis-à-vis the online recruitment space, which in turn has had a significant impact on the company’s global footprint. His deep understanding of the business nuances and his experience of over 20 years has seen him in leadership roles at Indiaconstruction.com, NIIT and Ingersoll Rand (India). He holds a master’s degree in Business Management and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.