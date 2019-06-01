A 1989 pass out from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with Honors in M. Sc. (Math) and B. E. (Electrical and Electronics Engineering), Padode founded Dataline and Research Technologies Ltd (DaRT). This company was the first in the country to pioneer online access to information and email services in 1993.Sanjay was keen to dedicate himself to the cause of education and took over as the Secretary of Center for Developmental Education a not for profit society which runs the IFIM Business School.