Sanjay Chatrath
Sanjay Chatrath, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Incuspaze, has two decades of in-depth knowledge of real estate, which includes commercial brokerage (office, residential, land, industrial/warehousing, and capital markets) and business brokerage (investment sales – residential and commercial). A veteran in the real estate industry, he has serviced clients across FMCG, BFSI, government organisations, consulting firms, IT/ITES, telecom, and power/energy sectors. Enabled with solid domain knowledge, he specialises in corporate real estate strategy, commercial lease transactions, and key account management.