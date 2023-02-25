Sanjay Jain is a Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund and Chief Innovation Officer at CIIE.co. He is also a volunteer with iSPIRT, the software product industry think-tank of India. Sanjay has been an active member of the India Stack, Open API, and Cashless teams. He has been working with the NPCI to define the next generation payment systems (the Unified Payment Interface), as well as with regulators and other bodies to help entire processes go paperless. He has been one of the key contributors to help create and evangelize various government open APIs, which are collectively referred to as the India Stack. During his career, Sanjay has been responsible for the development of many large scale, high impact systems. He was the Chief Product Manager at the UIDAI, where he led the product development efforts from its early days till well after the launch. He was also responsible for the creation and launch of Google Map Maker.