Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Sanjay Mehta

Sanjay Mehta is a Venture Investor, Founder, and Partner at 100X.VC, India's first Fund to invest in early-stage startups using iSAFE - India SAFE Notes. He also runs family office investments through a proprietary fund called Mehta Ventures. Mehta Ventures is designed as an independent, privately-owned boutique family office, which provides comprehensive startup, estate, and crypto co-investment opportunities to a trusted network of HNI families globally. He has investments in over 130+ startups across India and U.S. He is a technology evangelist and serial entrepreneur. He has been featured as Super Angel Investor, Forbes India List of Investors, and 2017 Investor of the Year by LetsVenture. He was the lead investor of the reality show web series in 2017 with 13 episodes called " PitchRight" Season 1 and Season 2 in 2019 with 13 episodes which had garnered millions of views on social media. He is an avid blogger and thought leader in early-stage investments. Mr. Mehta invests in India & US markets.
  • 1st Jun 2021
    An investor’s guide to successfully raise seed fund for your startup
    Expert Opinion