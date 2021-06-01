Sanjay Mehta is a Venture Investor, Founder, and Partner at 100X.VC, India's first Fund to invest in early-stage startups using iSAFE - India SAFE Notes. He also runs family office investments through a proprietary fund called Mehta Ventures. Mehta Ventures is designed as an independent, privately-owned boutique family office, which provides comprehensive startup, estate, and crypto co-investment opportunities to a trusted network of HNI families globally. He has investments in over 130+ startups across India and U.S. He is a technology evangelist and serial entrepreneur. He has been featured as Super Angel Investor, Forbes India List of Investors, and 2017 Investor of the Year by LetsVenture. He was the lead investor of the reality show web series in 2017 with 13 episodes called " PitchRight" Season 1 and Season 2 in 2019 with 13 episodes which had garnered millions of views on social media. He is an avid blogger and thought leader in early-stage investments. Mr. Mehta invests in India & US markets.