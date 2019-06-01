Sanjay Sharma is the founder of Aye Finance, a young organization driving innovation that delivers customer centered and affordable loans to small and micro enterprises, which had so far been locked out of the financial system in India. As the Managing Director at Aye Finance, he leads the organization and directly supervises the strategy, risk, human resources and finance functions. Under his leadership, Aye Finance has become a vibrant and deeply engaged team that is rapidly setting new standards in building a quality loan-portfolio in an inclusive manner.