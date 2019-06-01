Sanjay Vasudeva is Founder and CEO of BuzzOne. A great believer of positivity, people, and purpose, Sanjay founded BuzzOne in 2010 with a view to helping brands create and tell unique stories in the fast-growing digital and influencer marketing space in India. Sanjay brings in over 24 years of experience in marketing, sales, digital communication, profit centre management, media relations, and public affairs in India and Southeast Asia. Prior to starting BuzzOne, Sanjay held leadership positions with Zapak Digital Entertainment and Times Internet, Indiatimes.com, among others.