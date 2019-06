Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President ,Operations & Human Empowerment, ‎Impetus Infotech is presently responsible for leading, integrating, and leveraging the Human Empowerment, Finance, and Infrastructure Development vision at Impetus. With over 23 years work experience at the Impetus, he spearheads the formulation and implementation of financial models and HR strategies for organizational development, talent management, and transformational culture.