Sanjeev Bhatia is the Co-Founder of OnlyMobiles.com, an omni-channel marketplace selling pocket gadgets such as mobile phones, wearables, tablets, and accessories. In his present role, Sanjeev is in charge of the company’s back-end operations and is also responsible for almost everything that the business needs to grow into becoming one of the top five players in the Indian mobile retail market, serving customers in the best possible manner.