Sanjeev is a renowned technopreneur in the FPGA and HW design industry. With more than 20+ years of experience, he is known for his enormous resilience and deep tech knowledge that sets him apart from others in the industry. Sanjeev started his career as a hardware designer and then forayed into the FPGA domain. After acquiring a deep understanding of FPGA/DSP-based Product development, prototyping/validation & Emulation of FPGAs, he joined hands with Anil Nikhra (Co-Founder) to start Logic Fruit Technologies. Prior to starting his entrepreneurial journey in 2009, Sanjeev was associated with Agilent Technologies as an FPGA expert and NeoMagic as FPGA/Board R&D Engineer. He is a B. Tech (EE) graduate from IIT Kanpur and is passionate about fitness. He is also an avid badminton player and cricketer.