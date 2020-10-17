Sanjeev Jain is the Founder & Managing Director of TNS (Technology Never Sleeps) Networking Solutions Pvt. Ltd. He founded TNS Networking in 2007 which is a leading IT Infrastructure Solutions benefactor in India. He adores technology and believes that it is reframing supremacy which helps nations & businesses to grow rapidly. TNS Networking aims at assisting individuals in solving their technology-related hurdles to lead them towards growth and evolution. His team at TNS Networking innovates and is responsible for creating unique and faster solutions to the challenging problems. At present, he is focusing on his 3rd Venture CEOITBOX, where he guides and trains the budding entrepreneurs on usage of technology to systematize their respective business and operate them on their smartphones. He has skilled over 3000 entrepreneurs that includes owners & directors of companies like Okaya, Action TESA, Mikrotek, Anmol Biscuits to name a few. He is well known for his talk sessions at Rotary, YPO, CII, PMA, PHD, NAR, IIC, EO, YBLF, AITWA, BGTA, BNI etc. Sanjeev was the president of Business Networking International's Empezar Chapter in New Delhi where he headed a group of 60+ extremely dedicated and passionate entrepreneurs to help achieve success and growth in their professional lives. He has a massive experience of around 25 years. Prior to establishing TNS, he was supervising his family business of aromatic merchandise and the venture made it to number one position in the industry under his abled guidance. He has done his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Indian Institute of foreign Trade (IIFT). He loves Science & Technology, reading Science Fiction and Tech Gadgets. He is married to Ekta and is blessed with two sons Abhinav and Arjun. He also has an interest and is concerned about Economic Empowerment, Environment, Poverty Alleviation, Science and Technology and Social Services.