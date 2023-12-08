Menu
Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar is Co-founder and Mentor of Logic Fruit Technologies. With more than 20 years of experience, Kumar is known for his resilience and deeptech knowledge. He started his career as a hardware designer and then forayed into the FPGA domain. After acquiring a deep understanding of FPGA/DSP-based product development, prototyping/validation and Emulation of FPGAs, he joined hands with Anil Nikhra (Co-founder) to start Logic Fruit Technologies. Prior to his entrepreneurial journey in 2009, Kumar was associated with Agilent Technologies as an FPGA expert and NeoMagic as FPGA/board R&D engineer. He is a B. Tech (EE) graduate from IIT Kanpur and is passionate about fitness. He is also an avid badminton player and cricketer.
  • 8th Dec 2023
    Unlocking new heights: India’s aerospace industry outlook beyond government institutions
    Opinion