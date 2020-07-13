Sanjib has played a prominent role, and is a globally recognized expert in the Impact, Financial Services and Start-up ecosystems. Sanjib has previously made investments and held leadership and board positions in microfinance, MSME finance, early and growth stage investing and lending and ITES for financial products distribution businesses. As Co-founder of Avaana Sanjib is responsible for building Avaana as an Institution, fund raising, portfolio management, Impact framework and Financial Services Investment and exit. He recently took over as the interim chief executive of Coverfox - an online insurance aggregator.