Sanjiv Kathuria is Co-founder and CEO of DotZot, the e-commerce logistics arm of DTDC. Sanjiv has over 20 years of experience in logistics, office automation and other industries. Before launching DotZot, Sanjiv was Country Director-Sales & Marketing at TNT for over 10 years. Sanjiv is an MBA from IIM- Bangalore and also holds a Postgraduate degree in Management and Business Studies from University of Warwick.