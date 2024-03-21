Mr. Sanket Sarkar, the visionary Founder & CEO of Zeron, whose journey from high school hacking to crafting groundbreaking strategies defines innovation in the digital era. Fueled by an unwavering passion, he is at the forefront of establishing India's inaugural CRQ Consortium. As the driving force behind Zeron's revolutionary cyber risk posture management platform, Sanket redefines how organizations approach cybersecurity challenges. His remarkable journey boasts prestigious certifications such as ISO 27001 Lead Auditor and MTA from Microsoft. Moreover, Mr. Sarkar holds distinguished certifications, including Certified Professional in Cybersecurity: Managing Risk in the Information Age from Harvard University and Professional in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Wharton Online, reflecting his profound expertise in both entrepreneurship and cybersecurity.