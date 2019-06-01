Sanna Vohra is the Founder and CEO of The Wedding Brigade, a online portal where users can discover the best wedding content, buy curated wedding fashion, and book verified vendors and services. Prior to The Wedding Brigade, Sanna worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley in New York, and at the advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi X. She discovered her passion for building businesses at Brown University, when she co-founded the largest student-run business at the time, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna cum Laude. Follow her on instagram @sannavohra and Twitter sanna_vohra.