EDITIONS
Sanna Vohra
Sanna Vohra is the Founder and CEO of The Wedding Brigade, a online portal where users can discover the best wedding content, buy curated wedding fashion, and book verified vendors and services. Prior to The Wedding Brigade, Sanna worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley in New York, and at the advertising agency Saatchi and Saatchi X. She discovered her passion for building businesses at Brown University, when she co-founded the largest student-run business at the time, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna cum Laude. Follow her on instagram @sannavohra and Twitter sanna_vohra.
Opinion

What it means to be a woman entrepreneur in the millennial age?

by Sanna Vohra
Share on
8th Mar 2019 · 4 min read
Opinion

4 ways you can attract funding as a young entrepreneur in 2018

by Sanna Vohra
Share on
16th Mar 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

New year, new company

by Sanna Vohra
Share on
11th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

The under-30 philosophy: five learnings as an entrepreneur

by Sanna Vohra
Share on
14th Dec 2017 · 4 min read