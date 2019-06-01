Mr. Santanu Mishra is the Co-Founder and Executive Trustee of Smile Foundation. Mr. Mishra who looks after the overall operations, planning and strategy of the organization did his graduation in commerce stream and is a certified Company Sectary. On the academic front, he further excelled by completing his management education from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM- A). He had a successful stint in the corporate sector as a finance professional before devoting most of his time in the social sector. Smile Foundation began its journey formally in 2002, pioneering the principles of good governance in the non-profits and the innovative concept of Social Venture Philanthropy (SVP), with the latter handholding grassroots NGOs to achieve accountability, scalability, sustainability and leadership. In the year 2005, Mr Mishra quit his full-time corporate career and got completely involved in making Smile Foundation a structured and successful non-profit organization.