Santanu Agarwal serves as the Deputy MD of PAISALO Digital Limited. His visionary leadership at PAISALO has streamlined lending processes, placing a strong emphasis on cost-effectiveness and digital transformation. Santanu is deeply committed to facilitating positive transformation in semi-urban and rural India by leading the way in providing more accessible credit opportunities through technology. With a solid background in Forex trading across global hubs, Santanu has infused modern technology into the well-established 30-year-old NBFC business. In his leisure time, he is an enthusiastic reader, cook, and a national-level swimmer. Santanu's notable achievements include being honoured as the 'Champion of Rural Market 2019' by the Economic Times and earning a place in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021.