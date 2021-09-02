Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Santhosh Palavesh

Santhosh Palavesh is the Founder and CEO of BigBox. His passion for technology has enabled him to work with multiple start-ups helping them to build their products from scratch and launch in the market. With an overall experience of 13 years, he has created successful go-to-market strategies for start-ups across Blockchain, Ed-tech, E-commerce, SAAS, B2C/B2B, and Gaming platforms. Eleven years down the road of his entrepreneurship, he has co-founded several start-ups and has been bestowed with more than 14+ entrepreneurial awards. Apart from that, he also has a proven record of being the go-to person for everything digital (startups, digital transformation & marketing, growth hacks). His mission now is to bring about a revolution enabling retailers, brands, and small sellers to sell online easily through video calls helping them overcome challenges such as lockdowns, increasing real estate prices, and overcoming the need to learn digital to sell online
  • 2nd Sep 2021
    How Vcommerce can lead the retail industry towards compressive use of AI
    Expert Opinion