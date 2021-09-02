Santhosh Palavesh is the Founder and CEO of BigBox. His passion for technology has enabled him to work with multiple start-ups helping them to build their products from scratch and launch in the market. With an overall experience of 13 years, he has created successful go-to-market strategies for start-ups across Blockchain, Ed-tech, E-commerce, SAAS, B2C/B2B, and Gaming platforms. Eleven years down the road of his entrepreneurship, he has co-founded several start-ups and has been bestowed with more than 14+ entrepreneurial awards. Apart from that, he also has a proven record of being the go-to person for everything digital (startups, digital transformation & marketing, growth hacks). His mission now is to bring about a revolution enabling retailers, brands, and small sellers to sell online easily through video calls helping them overcome challenges such as lockdowns, increasing real estate prices, and overcoming the need to learn digital to sell online