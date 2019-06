Santosh is the author of the bestseller Next What’s In. He introduced and nurtured the idea “Dissolve the boxes”. He founded CAS that works to free individuals and organizations from mental boxes and bottlenecks. He has also initiated the UI world Vision 2030 to work for a better life and a better world. Before this, Santosh worked for 10 years with industry leaders like Maruti Udyog and ICICI.