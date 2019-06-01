SANTOSH JOSEPH, Founder & Managing Partner, Germinate Wealth Solutions LLP As the founder & Managing Partner at Germinate Wealth, Santosh is responsible for identifying the right strategies to help clients achieve their financial goals. His role as the strategist involves creating personal, simple and feasible investment plans for his clients. Santosh believes that conventional Investment products are "pre-defined-packages" — kinda' like fast-food combos. Across various assets and asset mixes, these packages have differences that portray one as more favourable over the other. He believes in designing a well-rounded and balanced investment strategy, tailored to an individual. No two packages are alike, just as no two people have the exact same financial circumstance or goals.With over 14 years of industry experience across Banking, Insurance and Asset Management, Santosh started Germinate in the year 2016 with a group of highly passionate and experienced professionals, looking to create a positive impact in the wealth management space. An alumnus of IIM – Bangalore, Santosh was the Vice President Sales, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers for 10 years