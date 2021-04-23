Menu
Santosh Kumar

Santosh Kumar, an alumnus of IIT Delhi, is a serial entrepreneur and one of the Co-founders & CEO of 21K School – India’s first online school. Before commencing his journey in entrepreneurship , he had an enriching stint of over seven years with L&T (Larsen & Toubro) in UAE. Heading the Supply Chain Management for Technology Projects, he steered some of the Key Projects for L&T in UAE region. A passionate traveller & a firm believer in the ability of Technology in transforming the quality of lives, he has created startups in Edtech, Agritech and Contech domains An avid reader & visionary , he has an innate ability to connect the dots & foresee the hidden potential in every promising Idea. With 21k he wants to create a culture of innovation for teachers to teach innovation and creativity for future generations.
  • 23rd Apr 2021
    From traditional to online schooling: Mapping the evolution of learning in India
