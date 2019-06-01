EDITIONS
Think Change India
Developing sustainable businesses for social change
Think about the last time you had an idea about solving a community issue in your area! A thousand questions might have hit you – Whether the problem is real? Is the idea feasible? Will people buy it?...
16th Nov 2009
Badlaav 2009 - Be the Change!
“Badlaav 2009: Be the Change! “is a week-long climate camp to be held in the nation’s capital, Delhi. We aim to have hundreds of young people come from across the country to Be trained on skills of or...
13th Jul 2009
IYCN’s Call for 2nd Round of Applications: Agents of Change
User PostCalling all Climate Crusaders!IYCN’s Agents of Change Program (AoC) is now accepting 2nd round of applications to be part of the ‘Agents of Change’ as the Asian subcontinent youth delegation,...
6th Jul 2009
