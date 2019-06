Sarah Hess is the Executive Assistant for MageQuill, the online writing tool branch of the edtech and publishing company Dreamharvest. Having already published her own children’s book, literacy and education are both strong passions of hers. When Sarah isn’t juggling the many aspects of the office, you will find her outside enjoying the many aspects of living in the Scottish Highlands. Wind, hail, rain, and shine come to mind; most of the time sharing them with her horse Tuxedo.