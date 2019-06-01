Saran Chatterjee is CEO of Housejoy. Prior to this, he was with Flipkart as VP of Product Management and was a key part of the leadership team for close to three years. He played a key role in scaling up Flipkart by shaping the company strategy, setting up and hiring the product management, design and operations org, heading the consumer experience and platforms teams and running P&L for the advertising business. Saran was earlier with Yahoo! for about six years in various roles, including senior director for global product management, business management and operations director.