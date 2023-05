Saransh Garg is the CEO & Co-founder of Nova Benefits. He is a graduate from IIT-Bombay in chemical engineering. It was during the first real start-up wave in India when Saransh decided to plan his entrepreneurship journey. Owing to limited experience in the sector, he joined Accel Partners - a VC firm, to understand how start-ups got funded as well as the journey of 0-1 entrepreneurs. He started Nova Benefits in 2020 along with Yash Gupta.