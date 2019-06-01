Saran is the Founder and CEO of Han Digital Group. He oversees the strategic direction of HD group in its journey to become the best of breed Talent consulting and Market Research organization. He advises more than 100 clients on varied Human capital related issues pertaining to resource availability, scaling, job family and role classification based pay parity He is an active fellow member of various industry bodies. Saran holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Madras