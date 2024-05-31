Syed Sarfaraz Hussain Naqvi is a seasoned business development leader with over 19 years of experience in driving revenue growth, strategic planning, and team building across the SaaS and CPaaS domains. He is currently serving as the business lead for BFSI sales at Infobip India. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role. Based in Mumbai, Naqvi boasts a multi-faceted academic background, holding a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, a master's in marketing & management studies (MMS), and a certification in advanced data science for managers from IIM Kozhikode.