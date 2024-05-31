Brands
Sarfaraz Hussain Naqvi

Syed Sarfaraz Hussain Naqvi is a seasoned business development leader with over 19 years of experience in driving revenue growth, strategic planning, and team building across the SaaS and CPaaS domains. He is currently serving as the business lead for BFSI sales at Infobip India. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role. Based in Mumbai, Naqvi boasts a multi-faceted academic background, holding a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, a master's in marketing & management studies (MMS), and a certification in advanced data science for managers from IIM Kozhikode.
  • 31st May 2024
    Navigating the intersection of IoT and privacy: balancing innovation with data protection
