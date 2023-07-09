Sarika Gupta Bhattacharyya
Sarika Gupta Bhattacharyya is passionate about creating meaningful and sustainable businesses. Currently serving as the Head of Institutional Advancement and Industry Partnerships at Plaksha University, she leverages her expertise to forge strategic collaborations and drive impactful initiatives. With a diverse background that includes founding Beyond Diversity and a wide experience in investment banking, Sarika has demonstrated her ability to make a lasting impact in both corporate and entrepreneurial realms.